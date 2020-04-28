The legend “Jah Rubza Vhadau” is back

Reggae music lovers in Musina have been asking themselves about the whereabouts of local multiple-award-winning reggae star Evans Mudau. Famously known by his stage name, Jah Rubza Vhadau, the much-loved artist has been out of the limelight for some time.

The good news for his fans is that, despite the lockdown and the current fight against the coronavirus, Mudau has bounced back and released a new album last week.

The album, titled Covid 19, is a combination of original, deep and skanking reggae that will set the fans’ feet tapping. The heavy bassline, outstanding drumbeats, soothing rhythms and Mudau’s beautiful voice make the album an outstanding offering that will easily penetrate the tough dog-eat-dog music industry.

Mudau, who draws his inspiration from Bob Marley and Colbert Mukwevho, said his album consisted of 10 songs that were composed with different themes to satisfy a variety of music lovers. The tracks are Corona Virus, Digweleji, Makotoponi, Africa Unite, Yemani ka maudu, Vhana vhashu, Cellphone, Condomise, Mhantsala murahu and Feeling free.

The artist, who has released four previous albums and several singles in his 20-year music career, said his latest offering was doing well. “I can’t believe that since its release last week, the demand is skyrocketing, especially here in Musina. This is because I have been out of the limelight for some time and my fans were missing my beautiful original music. I’m really overwhelmed by this massive support.”

Jah Rubza Vhadau is very outspoken against music piracy. “For some of us, music is a job that puts food on the table. We urge everyone to buy original music, so that the industry can grow, thereby giving us some profit to meet our daily needs.”

He has a message to budding artists: “The music industry is sometimes very rough. Work hard and never give up on your dreams. The road might be rocky now, but good things will follow you if you do not give up. You must also save the little you get, so that you may have something when your music career hits a snag.”